Cricket-South Africa hamstring 'epidemic'  strikes again as De Zorzi ruled out of test

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 15:16 IST
Cricket-South Africa hamstring 'epidemic'  strikes again as De Zorzi ruled out of test

South African ​batsman Tony de Zorzi ​has joined ‌the growing ​injury list ahead of the first test against Australia after ‌being ruled out by a hamstring strain, Cricket South Africa said on Saturday. The 29-year-old De Zorzi, who ‌has 17 test caps, suffered the injury fielding ‌during the last one-day international against Australia in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

"Subsequent scans on Friday revealed the extent of the ⁠injury. ​No replacement ⁠has been named," CSA said in a statement. South Africa ⁠will go into the test, which starts in Durban ​on Friday, having suffered several hamstring injuries which ⁠have ruled out fast bowlers Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka and ⁠Lungi ​Ngidi and left leading paceman Kagiso Rabada doubtful to play.

Rabada has been included in ⁠a preliminary squad but his availability for the first ⁠test will ⁠be assessed after an intra-squad match on Monday and Tuesday. (Writing by Mark ‌Gleeson ‌in Cape Town; Editing by ​Ed Osmond)

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