Russia hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukraine's Odesa port, kills one
Russia has attacked a Liberian-flagged cargo ship in one of Ukraine's Black Sea ports in the Odesa region, killing one person and injuring three, the Ukrainian sea ports administration said on Saturday.
It said in a statement on the Telegram app that 13 other crew members were evacuated to safety. As the war is in its fifth year, Russia effectively renewed its blockade of the Ukrainian Black Sea ports since the summer, disrupting trade routes, reducing grain and steel exports and dealing a heavy blow to the Ukrainian economy.