Russia hits Liberian-flagged ship in Ukraine's Odesa port, kills one

​Russia has ​attacked a Liberian-flagged ‌cargo ship ​in one of Ukraine's Black ‌Sea ports in the Odesa region, killing one person and injuring ‌three, the Ukrainian sea ports ‌administration said on Saturday.

It said in a statement on the Telegram ⁠app ​that ⁠13 other crew members were evacuated to ⁠safety. As the war is ​in its fifth year, Russia effectively ⁠renewed its blockade of the Ukrainian ⁠Black ​Sea ports since the summer, disrupting trade routes, reducing ⁠grain and steel exports and ⁠dealing ⁠a heavy blow to the Ukrainian economy.