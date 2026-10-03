Fire, smoke seen near Aramco facility in Riyadh, witness says

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 17:22 IST
Fire, smoke seen near Aramco facility in Riyadh, witness says

A ​large plume ‌of smoke ​and fire was seen rising in the vicinity of ‌an Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, a witness told Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation ‌from Saudi authorities about the fire. Aramco ‌did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The fire comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and ⁠Yemen's ​Iran-aligned ⁠Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities ⁠and energy infrastructure.

There was no immediate claim ​of responsibility for Saturday's fire. The Houthis said last ⁠week they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu ⁠with ​missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said at the time that it had ⁠intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards ⁠Taif ⁠and the Yanbu area, but did not report damage to Aramco ‌facilities.

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
4
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI and Postal Banking Give Canada Post a Future Beyond Its Shrinking Mailbag?

Below Chennai’s Streets, AI Is Learning to Predict the Rise and Fall of Groundwater

Why Eastern Europe’s Carbon Future Depends on Cleaner Energy, Not Economic Uncertainty

More Than Shorter Commute: How Compact Cities Can Help Migrant Workers Find Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026