Fire, smoke seen near Aramco facility in Riyadh, witness says

A ​large plume ‌of smoke ​and fire was seen rising in the vicinity of ‌an Aramco facility in Riyadh on Saturday, a witness told Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation ‌from Saudi authorities about the fire. Aramco ‌did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The fire comes amid escalating hostilities between Saudi Arabia and ⁠Yemen's ​Iran-aligned ⁠Houthis, who have stepped up attacks on Saudi cities ⁠and energy infrastructure.

There was no immediate claim ​of responsibility for Saturday's fire. The Houthis said last ⁠week they had attacked Saudi Aramco facilities in Yanbu ⁠with ​missiles and drones. Saudi Arabia said at the time that it had ⁠intercepted six ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards ⁠Taif ⁠and the Yanbu area, but did not report damage to Aramco ‌facilities.