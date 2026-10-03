Reuters Science News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 18:25 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 18:25 IST
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of ​current science news ​briefs.

SpaceX launches 13th ‌long-duration astronaut ​crew to International Space Station

A SpaceX rocket lifted off from Florida ‌on Thursday with a crew of two US astronauts, a Canadian astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut headed to ‌the International Space Station for a science mission devoted ‌to human health and performance in orbit. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule carrying ⁠the four-member ​crew, was ⁠launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, along Florida's ⁠Atlantic Coast.

France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette One' rocket engines a year ​in debut factory

HyPrSpace has opened its first mass ⁠production factory in France, it said on Thursday, targeting 100 ⁠rocket ​engines a year as the French space startup gears up for a planned test flight next ⁠year. HyPrSpace is one of several European space startups seeking to ⁠capitalise ⁠on growing demand and falling costs of space launches, with governments and commercial operators worldwide ‌planning ‌to put thousands of ​satellites into orbit.

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
4
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI and Postal Banking Give Canada Post a Future Beyond Its Shrinking Mailbag?

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More Than Shorter Commute: How Compact Cities Can Help Migrant Workers Find Jobs

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