Following is a summary of ​current science news ​briefs.

SpaceX launches 13th ‌long-duration astronaut ​crew to International Space Station

A SpaceX rocket lifted off from Florida ‌on Thursday with a crew of two US astronauts, a Canadian astronaut and a Russian cosmonaut headed to ‌the International Space Station for a science mission devoted ‌to human health and performance in orbit. The two-stage Falcon 9 rocket, topped with an autonomously operated Crew Dragon capsule carrying ⁠the four-member ​crew, was ⁠launched from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, along Florida's ⁠Atlantic Coast.

France's HyPrSpace targets 100 'Baguette One' rocket engines a year ​in debut factory

HyPrSpace has opened its first mass ⁠production factory in France, it said on Thursday, targeting 100 ⁠rocket ​engines a year as the French space startup gears up for a planned test flight next ⁠year. HyPrSpace is one of several European space startups seeking to ⁠capitalise ⁠on growing demand and falling costs of space launches, with governments and commercial operators worldwide ‌planning ‌to put thousands of ​satellites into orbit.