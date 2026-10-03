"Lock the clock!": Trump urges Arkansas voters to pressure senator Tom Cotton over Sunshine Protection Act

Washington, DC [US], October 3 (ANI): In a direct appeal to the voters of Arkansas, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Republican Senator Tom Cotton to drop his hold on the "Sunshine Protection Act," legislation designed to make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the United States. Taking to Truth Social, Trump urged Arkansas residents to contact their senator directly, sharing what he identified as Cotton's personal cellphone number (479-453-0533) to push the bill over the finish line.

"Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill. It’s called, 'The Sunshine Protection Act' or, 'We Don’t Want to Change Our Clocks Twice a Year Act.' For some reason, Tom is stopping the Bill... tell Tom to, GET IT DONE!" The proposed legislation aims to eliminate the biannual practice of changing clocks back and forth, standardising year-round Daylight Saving Time to ensure more daylight hours in the late afternoon and evening.

Trump argued that standardising evening sunlight benefits everyday activities, outdoor sports, and agriculture, while sparing Americans the hassle and expense of manual time shifts: "Nobody wants to spend their precious time running all over the place, turning Clocks back twice a year and, having sunshine in the afternoon is better than early in the morning! ... 65% PLUS want more sun in the afternoon, Daylight Saving Time (The way it is now!), but 100% don’t want to change their Clocks twice a year. They want to, as they say, 'LOCK THE CLOCK!' Who doesn’t?"

He noted that the legislation had already demonstrated strong bipartisan momentum, having cleared the US House of Representatives by a vote of 308 to 117. To bolster his argument, Trump released a letter dated October 1, 2026, from PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp. Writing on behalf of the professional golf association following the 16th edition of the Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club, Rolapp detailed the economic and recreational benefits of year-round Daylight Saving Time:

Economic Growth: Citing estimates from the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA), Rolapp noted permanent DST could generate 23 million additional rounds and $1 billion annually in direct revenue for the golf industry ($250,000 per facility). Additional evening daylight during fall and winter provides broadcast partners flexibility to finish rounds without awkward lighting conditions. Extended daylight allows working Americans and youth golfers to fit in nine holes or practice after school and work.

More evening daylight means more Americans can access these benefits: walking courses and spending time outside with friends and family more often, later into the year... On behalf of the entire PGA Tour, we are proud to support the Sunshine Protection Act," said Trump. Despite the House passing the bill, Senate procedural rules allow individual senators to place holds or block unanimous consent, stalling progress. Trump highlighted his electoral strongholds in Arkansas to urge swift action:

"To the Great People of Arkansas, please let your Senator know it would be a GREAT Bipartisan WIN for the United States Senate, and for America, itself... HAVE THE SENATE VOTE, NOW!" added Trump. The Sunshine Protection Act was first introduced to Congress in 2018, sponsored by Rep. Vern Buchanan and Sen. Marco Rubio. Although the Sunshine Protection Act cleared the House of Representatives by a vote of 308 to 117, procedural holds in the Senate allow individual lawmakers to delay consideration of the bill. (ANI)