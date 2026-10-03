Ukrainian shelling damaged external power supply equipment at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, management says

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 21:15 IST
Ukrainian shelling damaged external power supply equipment at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, management says

Ukrainian shelling ​over recent ​weeks has damaged ‌external power ​supply equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power ‌plant in southeastern Ukraine, with electricity currently being provided by emergency sources, the ‌plant management said on Saturday. The situation ‌was under control and was being monitored by the plant's staff, management said ⁠in ​a ⁠statement.

The plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, ⁠produces no electricity but needs power supplied ​by two external links to keep nuclear ⁠fuel cool. Russia seized the plant in ⁠the ​first weeks of the war that began in 2022, and ⁠both Moscow and Kyiv have since regularly accused ⁠the ⁠other of military action that compromises nuclear safety.

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