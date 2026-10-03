Ukrainian shelling damaged external power supply equipment at Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, management says
Ukrainian shelling over recent weeks has damaged external power supply equipment at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, with electricity currently being provided by emergency sources, the plant management said on Saturday. The situation was under control and was being monitored by the plant's staff, management said in a statement.
The plant, Europe's largest with six reactors, produces no electricity but needs power supplied by two external links to keep nuclear fuel cool. Russia seized the plant in the first weeks of the war that began in 2022, and both Moscow and Kyiv have since regularly accused the other of military action that compromises nuclear safety.