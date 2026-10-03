Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Ex-Falcons C Jeff Van Note, 6-time ​Pro Bowler, dies at 80

Six-time Pro Bowl center Jeff ​Van Note, whose career with the Atlanta Falcons spanned ‌parts ​of three decades, has died at age 80. The Falcons announced the passing of their Ring of Honor member on Friday.

Soccer-Man City whistleblower to lose witness protection days after club's guilty verdict

Football Leaks ‌whistleblower Rui Pinto is set to lose his witness protection status in Portugal, his legal team said on Friday, days after an independent commission found Manchester City guilty of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. Pinto, whose disclosures helped trigger scrutiny of Manchester City's finances, entered Portugal's witness protection ‌programme in 2020 after agreeing to cooperate with authorities and provide files obtained through the Football Leaks operation.

ATP roundup: Carlos Alcaraz fights ‌off 4 set points in Tokyo

Top-seeded Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz fought off four set points in the opener Saturday before rolling past Italy's Matteo Arnaldi to reach the Japan Open Tennis Championship quarterfinals in Tokyo. Alcaraz completed the 7-6 (6), 6-1 victory in one hour and 46 minutes. He trailed 6-2 in the tiebreaker before winning six straight points, ⁠then carried ​the momentum into the second set ⁠by winning the first five games.

Soccer-Man City appeal Premier League financial ruling

Manchester City have filed an appeal against an independent commission ruling that found the club guilty ⁠of serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules, seeking to overturn the verdict and avoid potentially severe sanctions. The league said on Tuesday that City had used "sham" ​commercial contracts as part of schemes to inflate revenue and understate costs by more than £900 million ($1.19 billion) over nearly a decade.

Basketball-Euroleague ⁠to debate NBA tie-up as Europe basketball future hangs in balance

The clock is ticking for the NBA and Euroleague to find common ground in time for a joint launch ⁠next ​year, as the North American titan eyes an expansion across the Atlantic that could alter the ecosystem of European basketball. Euroleague shareholders are due to meet on Monday in Italy to discuss a proposal that would see it join forces with the National Basketball Association, rather than ⁠compete against one another.

Games-South Korean golfer Kim wins Asian Games gold and military exemption

South Korean golfer Tom Kim clinched the Asian Games ⁠gold, and an exemption from military ⁠service, on Saturday and combined with compatriots Mun Do-yeob and Kim Seong-hyeon for the team silver behind China. Kim, a four-times winner on the U.S. PGA Tour, shot a final-round 64 for an 18-under total of ‌262 to finish three strokes ‌clear of home favourite Kazuki Higa, China's Ding Wenyi and Thai Sadom ​Kaewkanjana at the Kasugai Country Club.