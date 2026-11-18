The board of Brazil's electricity regulator Aneel on Tuesday postponed a ‌decision on the early termination of Italian utility firm Enel's license for power distribution in the Sao Paulo metro area after most of the board voted to recommend an end to the contract. Four of five directors on Aneel's board argued that Enel showed a pattern of failures ‌during outages that left millions without power between 2023 and 2025, urging a termination of the contract before its 2028 expiry date.

However, ‌the case was halted when the last director yet to vote, Aneel Director General Sandoval Feitosa, asked for more time to review the proceedings. Directors who already voted can still change their decisions. If the recommendation progresses, the final decision on whether to terminate the contract rests with Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy. Terminating ⁠a contract ​is the harshest penalty the regulator ⁠can impose on a utility and has never been deployed in Brazil.

Enel Sao Paulo said the postponement of the decision provides another opportunity for the data and ⁠arguments presented by the company to be technically assessed. The firm added in a statement that it has posted "the strongest improvement in the Brazilian power distribution ​sector in recent years" in average emergency response time and the duration of prolonged outages after raising investments to record levels.

It was ⁠not clear when Aneel would resume voting on the case. The Brazilian government could still seek a mediated settlement with Enel through Brazil's federal audit court or ⁠the mediation ​chamber of the Solicitor General's Office.

Enel Sao Paulo, which generated about 3% of Enel Group's €22.9 billion total core profit in 2025, delivers electricity to about 8.5 million homes and businesses in the most populous metro region in the Southern Hemisphere. The Italian utility ⁠has said the proceedings focus on a single weather event in December 2025 and do not take into account improvements made over ⁠the past two and a ⁠half years. It has also disputed some of Aneel's methodology for calculating customer disruption and reconnection times.

Aneel directors have said recommending the termination of Enel's contract is the regulator's last resort, after performance improvement agreements ‌and fines proved insufficient.