The Asian Development Bank's approval of a transport preparation facility for Tajikistan could help shape investments that improve commuting, support commerce and strengthen access to essential services. Announced in November, the facility provides up to $20 million in concessional financing, including a $5 million Asian Development Fund grant for its first activity: preparing Dushanbe's EcoMobility project. For traders, consumers and policymakers, its significance lies in whether technical preparation produces affordable, dependable transport and investments that justify their public cost.

Better Planning Before Bigger Spending

The facility addresses an important stage between identifying transport needs and financing construction. ADB's project information lists feasibility studies, engineering designs, safeguards preparation, economic and financial assessments, pilot demonstrations and institutional strengthening among its activities. These determine whether proposed investments are technically workable, financially sustainable and ready for implementation.

This distinction matters for public expectations. The approval does not mean that a nationwide infrastructure programme is immediately entering construction. It supports preparation and testing, while larger investments must progress through their own financing and implementation decisions. ADB separately lists the broader Dushanbe EcoMobility investment as a proposed project involving electric buses, charging equipment, a dedicated busway and pedestrian infrastructure.

For policymakers, preparation offers an opportunity to identify expensive weaknesses early. Passenger demand, road space, maintenance requirements and procurement arrangements should be examined before commitments become difficult to change. Stronger assessments can also help authorities compare competing projects and explain why particular corridors deserve scarce public resources.

The grant component reduces the repayment burden associated with the first preparation activity. However, concessional financing still requires discipline: the public value will depend on the quality of the resulting investments and their operating costs.

A Bus Corridor With Everyday Consequences

The first activity will prepare the Dushanbe EcoMobility project, including detailed engineering design. Its planned pilot covers approximately seven kilometres of Somoni Avenue, combining new electric buses with access for other public buses. The proposal includes a dedicated bus lane, priority signals at intersections, upgraded stops and pedestrian safety improvements. Dushanbe municipality's Department of Transport will implement the activity.

For commuters, the potential gain is more predictable travel. A bus protected from general traffic and given priority at junctions could provide more dependable access to workplaces, schools, healthcare and markets. Whether passengers experience that improvement will depend on service frequency, enforcement and connections with surrounding routes.

Consumers also need affordable fares and usable stops. Design decisions should consider people with disabilities, older passengers, caregivers and travellers carrying shopping. A faster bus offers limited value when reaching the stop involves an unsafe crossing or an inaccessible pavement.

Electric buses could reduce exhaust pollution along the corridor, but vehicle purchases alone cannot guarantee reliable service. Charging arrangements, maintenance skills, spare parts and battery replacement costs need attention during preparation. Authorities should assess the complete operating system before deciding how extensively to expand it.

Traders Need Access as Well as Speed

For Dushanbe's shopkeepers and market traders, better buses could widen access to customers and workers. Employees arriving more predictably can make staffing easier, while convenient public transport may help households reach commercial areas without depending on private vehicles.

Yet reallocating road space creates practical questions. Dedicated bus lanes can change loading arrangements, parking access and turning movements near businesses. Consultation should establish where deliveries can stop, how customers reach premises and how construction disruption will be managed.

These issues make the preparation period commercially important. Traders should be able to raise concerns while designs can still change. Clear access plans can help protect small businesses during implementation.

The facility's wider pipeline is expected to cover preparation of roads, border crossings and logistics facilities during 2027–2030. For businesses moving goods, such investments could eventually improve delivery reliability. However, shorter journeys do not automatically produce lower consumer prices; competition, border procedures and distribution costs influence whether savings reach households.

Accountability Will Decide the Payoff

ADB's facility explicitly includes testing technologies and management approaches, considering maintenance needs and strengthening climate resilience. These provisions give policymakers a basis for measuring performance beyond infrastructure completion.

The Somoni Avenue pilot should establish baseline travel times, passenger numbers, service reliability and pedestrian safety conditions. Publishing comparable results would help determine whether expansion is justified and which design features require adjustment.

Financial transparency is equally important. Authorities should explain expected operating subsidies, procurement costs and responsibilities for maintaining buses, signals and stops. Environmental and social assessments should identify disruption and provide accessible ways for affected residents and businesses to raise complaints.

Tajikistan's opportunity is to build a stronger pipeline of transport investments while demonstrating how better planning improves daily life. Success will mean reliable journeys for consumers, practical access for traders and investments policymakers can sustain over time.