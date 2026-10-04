Motor racing-Verstappen wins rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 15:54 IST
Motor racing-Verstappen wins rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Red ‌Bull's Max ​Verstappen won the rain-hit Bahrain ‌Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday for his first victory ‌of the season after the ‌race start was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to ⁠treacherous ​conditions ⁠at the Sepang International Circuit.

Championship leader ⁠Kimi Antonelli was second for ​Mercedes while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ⁠came in third. Antonelli's teammate ⁠and ​closest rival George Russell was third when he ⁠retired with a suspected power unit ⁠issue ⁠with five laps left.

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