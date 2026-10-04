Motor racing-Verstappen wins rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the rain-hit Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday for his first victory of the season after the race start was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to treacherous conditions at the Sepang International Circuit.
Championship leader Kimi Antonelli was second for Mercedes while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton came in third. Antonelli's teammate and closest rival George Russell was third when he retired with a suspected power unit issue with five laps left.