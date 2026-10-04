Motor racing-Verstappen wins rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Red ‌Bull's Max ​Verstappen won the rain-hit Bahrain ‌Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday for his first victory ‌of the season after the ‌race start was delayed by more than 90 minutes due to ⁠treacherous ​conditions ⁠at the Sepang International Circuit.

Championship leader ⁠Kimi Antonelli was second for ​Mercedes while Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton ⁠came in third. Antonelli's teammate ⁠and ​closest rival George Russell was third when he ⁠retired with a suspected power unit ⁠issue ⁠with five laps left.