Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say

Reuters | Updated: 04-10-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 17:28 IST
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot links, police say

Australian police said on Sunday that authorities there ​were investigating the "links to Australia" ​of a flydubai co-pilot who attacked ‌the captain ​on a flight to Tel Aviv. The co-pilot of the flydubai flight 1073, which was bound for Israel from Dubai, attacked ‌the pilot with an emergency crash axe, the United Arab Emirates prosecutor general said on Saturday, calling the incident a "terrorist attack".

The co-pilot of the flydubai jet was identified as Hammam al-Hammami, ‌an Omani national, two sources with knowledge of the investigation told Reuters. UAE authorities ‌did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of his identity. Reuters could not independently reach al-Hammami for comment. Omani authorities have not commented. Flydubai has said a full investigation is under way.

Two sources ⁠briefed on ​the investigation said ⁠the co-pilot studied at a university in Melbourne, capital of the Australian state of Victoria. Local media reports ⁠said he studied at RMIT university. RMIT told Reuters it had no comment. "The Victorian Joint Counter ​Terrorism Team (VIC JCTT), comprising the AFP, Victoria Police and ASIO, can confirm it is investigating ⁠the man's links to Australia. An update will be provided at an appropriate time," an Australian Federal ⁠Police (AFP) ​spokesperson said, referring to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation.

The Financial Times reported on Sunday that al-Hammami had allegedly visited radical mosques and extremist websites while in Australia, citing ⁠two people familiar with the investigation. Australian intelligence services held a file on the individual, according to ⁠the FT.

Reuters could ⁠not immediately verify the FT report. The government of Australia did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

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