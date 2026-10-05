Significant untapped potential in India-Indonesia trade; more needs to be done: Special Envoy of Indonesian President

Special Envoy of the President of Indonesia for International Trade and Multilateral Cooperation Mari Elka Pangestu highlighted the significant untapped potential in trade and investment between India and Indonesia, saying more needs to be done to realise the opportunities between the two countries. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave (KEC 2026) here on Sunday, Pangestu said that closer partnerships between countries in the region are important amid global uncertainties and a changing world.

"I appreciate the Kautilya Conference very much. It brings people from many countries and many regions together to talk about very important issues. We talked a lot about how the world is in flux; because of all the uncertainties, resilience means that we need to have closer partnerships within our region and with all the different countries that are here, including India and Indonesia, including India and ASEAN. We talk a lot about perhaps the lack of potential being realised between trade with India and Indonesia and how much more we need to do for trade and investment," Pangestu said. Her remarks come as the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave is being held from October 3 to October 5 in New Delhi under the theme "Resilience in an Age of Flux". The three-day gathering brings together senior policymakers, economists, academics, financial experts and international thought leaders to discuss contemporary economic and policy challenges.

The 5th edition of KEC has brought together more than 180 policymakers, economists, academics, financial experts and international thought leaders, including over 80 international participants from around 30 countries. Participants are contributing to plenary sessions, interactive discussions and focused roundtables. The Conclave is an initiative of the Institute of Economic Growth (IEG), organised in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. First convened in 2022, the Kautilya Economic Conclave has grown into a forum for dialogue on economic and policy challenges.

Earlier editions of the Kautilya Economic Conclave were held under the themes "Redefining the Future" (2022), "Navigating a World on Fire" (2023), "The Indian Era" (2024) and "Seeking Prosperity in Turbulent Times" (2025). The three-day Conclave features plenary sessions, interactive parallel sessions and invitation-only closed-door roundtables. The roundtables focus on issues including attracting foreign direct investment and mobilising domestic capital for long-term investment, providing opportunities for focused exchanges among policymakers, economists, investors and practitioners. (ANI)