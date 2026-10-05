Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 10:26 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of ​current health news ​briefs.

CSL strikes rare ‌disease drug ​deal worth up to $1.6 billion with Swiss firm Alentis

Australia's CSL ‌said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Swiss drugmaker Alentis Therapeutics to co-develop and co-promote ‌a treatment for rare kidney and liver diseases, ‌in a deal worth up to $1.6 billion, excluding development funding. Under the partnership, CSL will make an upfront payment of $355 million, ⁠while ​Alentis is ⁠eligible for up to $1.2 billion in commercial milestone payments.

Mexico says ⁠FDA lettuce probe did not conclusively identify contamination source

Mexico's ​Health Ministry said on Saturday that a ⁠US Food and Drug Administration investigation into the cyclospora parasite outbreak ⁠linked ​to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico did not conclusively identify the source ⁠of contamination. Mexico's food-safety regulator Cofepris said tests conducted by ⁠its national ⁠reference laboratory on raw materials, finished products and water from the facility investigated in ‌the ‌outbreak were negative for ​the cyclospora parasite.

TRENDING

1
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
2
Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in close race

Trump tries to fire up Ohio voters as Republicans defend Senate seat in clos...

Global
3
Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Lula ahead in polls for Brazil's first-round vote; runoff likely

Global
4
Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Latvia PM Kulbergs wins election held under shadow of Ukraine war

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

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