Reuters Health News Summary
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
CSL strikes rare disease drug deal worth up to $1.6 billion with Swiss firm Alentis
Australia's CSL said on Monday it had entered into an agreement with Swiss drugmaker Alentis Therapeutics to co-develop and co-promote a treatment for rare kidney and liver diseases, in a deal worth up to $1.6 billion, excluding development funding. Under the partnership, CSL will make an upfront payment of $355 million, while Alentis is eligible for up to $1.2 billion in commercial milestone payments.
Mexico says FDA lettuce probe did not conclusively identify contamination source
Mexico's Health Ministry said on Saturday that a US Food and Drug Administration investigation into the cyclospora parasite outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms in Mexico did not conclusively identify the source of contamination. Mexico's food-safety regulator Cofepris said tests conducted by its national reference laboratory on raw materials, finished products and water from the facility investigated in the outbreak were negative for the cyclospora parasite.