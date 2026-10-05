Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor takes police to court over Epstein files arrest

Britain's ‌judicial office ​said on Monday a court hearing would ‌take place on Thursday after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, brother of King Charles, requested that ‌a judge examine the lawfulness ‌of search warrants that preceded his arrest in February.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on ⁠suspicion ​of ⁠leaking government documents to the late sex ⁠offender Jeffrey Epstein when he was a ​special representative for trade between ⁠2001 and 2011. Britain's Thames Valley Police confirmed ⁠on ​Monday the force was engaged in legal proceedings in ⁠relation to the issuing of warrants. The ⁠hearing ⁠will be in private, the court said.