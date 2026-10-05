Man who planned attack on Israeli embassy in London jailed for at least 20 years

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2026 19:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 19:44 IST
Man who planned attack on Israeli embassy in London jailed for at least 20 years

A Kuwaiti ​man who tried ​to enter Israel's embassy ‌in London ​armed with two knives and carrying a "martyrdom note" was sentenced ‌to life in prison on Monday with a minimum term of 20 years after being convicted of preparing ‌an act of terrorism. Abdullah Albadri, 34, attempted ‌to breach the embassy's perimeter in west London in April 2025 before being stopped by armed police officers guarding the ⁠site.

Prosecutors ​said Albadri ⁠wanted to attack the embassy in revenge for Israel's actions ⁠in Gaza. Evidence presented at trial showed he had researched ​the embassy's location, carried two knives and was ⁠in possession of a note indicating his intention to die ⁠as ​a martyr. A jury at London's Old Bailey found him guilty in May of preparing an ⁠act of terrorism and possessing two bladed articles.

He was ⁠given a ⁠life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years for the terrorism offence.

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