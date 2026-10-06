Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discussed ways to provide support for Saudi Arabia's defence, Turkish FM says

​Turkey, ​Saudi Arabia ‌and Pakistan discussed ​ways to provide support for ‌Saudi Arabia's defence over the Yemen issue at an emergency ‌meeting of a committee of ‌the Mecca defence pact between the three countries, the Turkish foreign ⁠minister ​said ⁠on Monday.

"We also discussed what could ⁠be done to resolve ​the issue peacefully through dialogue. Saudi ⁠Arabia has adopted a very constructive ⁠approach ​to resolving the issue," Hakan Fidan told reporters ⁠after the emergency meeting of ⁠the ⁠strategic political and defence committee of the Mecca ‌defence ‌pact.