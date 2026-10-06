Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan discussed ways to provide support for Saudi Arabia's defence, Turkish FM says
Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan discussed ways to provide support for Saudi Arabia's defence over the Yemen issue at an emergency meeting of a committee of the Mecca defence pact between the three countries, the Turkish foreign minister said on Monday.
"We also discussed what could be done to resolve the issue peacefully through dialogue. Saudi Arabia has adopted a very constructive approach to resolving the issue," Hakan Fidan told reporters after the emergency meeting of the strategic political and defence committee of the Mecca defence pact.