New Zealand National support at weakest level since 2020, poll finds
New Zealand's ruling National Party has fallen to 25.9% support, its weakest result since the 2020 election, while the opposition Greens climbed to 14.8%, an RNZ-Reid Research poll showed on Tuesday, adding pressure on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon a month before the general election.
Labour also slipped to 30.8%, while the smaller Opportunity Party polled 5.5%, just above the threshold needed to enter parliament without winning an electorate seat.