New Zealand National support at weakest level since 2020, poll finds

New Zealand's ruling National Party ​has fallen to 25.9% ​support, its weakest result since ‌the 2020 ​election, while the opposition Greens climbed to 14.8%, an RNZ-Reid Research poll showed on ‌Tuesday, adding pressure on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon a month before the general election.

Labour also slipped to 30.8%, while the smaller Opportunity Party polled 5.5%, ‌just above the threshold needed to enter parliament without winning an ‌electorate seat.