Trump says will pay for TV ads after pushback over taxpayer funding close to election

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 04:15 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 04:15 IST
Trump says will pay for TV ads after pushback over taxpayer funding close to election

President ‌Donald Trump ​on Monday said that he would pay for television advertisements himself ‌or with money raised from the MAGA political committee after pushback over the use of taxpayer-funded television ads featuring him shortly ‌before the November congressional elections.

Ethics experts and lawmakers ‌from both parties have criticized the three nationally broadcast ads, which celebrate a "golden age of America". Lawmakers have questioned whether public ⁠funds ​are being used ⁠to promote Trump politically, while other critics say the spots may violate ⁠longstanding restrictions on government propaganda and political activity.

One ad features ​Trump declaring that "America will never be a communist country" ⁠while a chorus repeats the words "love me." Another combines images of ⁠Mount ​Rushmore with footage of Trump praising a "golden age of America." In a post on his Truth Social ⁠site on Monday, Trump said he considered the ads to ⁠be "a positive ⁠promotion for our Great U.S.A" but that they would no longer be funded by ‌taxpayers.

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