Trump says Becton Dickinson to invest $3 billion to expand US medical product manufacturing

​American medical ​technology company ‌Becton Dickinson ​has agreed to invest $3 ‌billion to bring manufacturing of essential medical products to ‌the United States, President Donald ‌Trump said on Monday in a post on ⁠the Truth ​Social ⁠website. BD will invest more than $1 ⁠billion in Nebraska to ​ramp up production of numerous ⁠products, including needles made ⁠with American ​steel, Trump said.

Becton Dickinson did not ⁠immediately reply to a ⁠request ⁠from comment from Reuters.