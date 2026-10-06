Sweden's prime minister to give security briefing on Tuesday
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other cabinet ministers will give a security briefing at a press conference on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and other cabinet ministers will give a security briefing at a press conference on Tuesday, the government said in a statement.
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