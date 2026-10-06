Ukrainian drone attacks overnight on Tuesday killed two ‌people and injured nine more in the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

More than 650 ‌Ukrainian drones were launched in a wave headed ‌towards Moscow overnight, the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Tuesday, adding that most of them were downed. The dead ⁠included a ​71-year-old ⁠man pulled from under the rubble of a house and a ⁠20-year-old man found in a nearby village, Vorobyov said. ​A warehouse was also set ablaze, local authorities were ⁠cited as saying by the TASS state news agency.

The ⁠head ​of the city of Domodedovo, south of Moscow and home to the country's third-largest airport ⁠of the same name, said work was being done to ⁠restore ⁠electricity to villages that had been hit by drones.