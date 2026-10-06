Tennis-Sinner to miss rest of 2026 to recover from knee injury

World number ​one Jannik ​Sinner will ‌not compete ​again in 2026 after opting to ‌continue his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out ‌of action since his triumphant Wimbledon ‌campaign in July. "On the advice of his medical team, Jannik Sinner will follow ⁠a ​course ⁠of treatment for inflammation in his knee," ⁠Sinner's team said in a statement.

"The ​decision has been made to have ⁠the treatment now to give Jannik ⁠the ​necessary time to recover before beginning preparations for 2027. As ⁠a result, Jannik will be unable ⁠to ⁠compete again during the 2026 season."