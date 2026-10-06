Tennis-Sinner to miss rest of 2026 to recover from knee injury
World number one Jannik Sinner will not compete again in 2026 after opting to continue his recovery from a knee injury that has kept him out of action since his triumphant Wimbledon campaign in July. "On the advice of his medical team, Jannik Sinner will follow a course of treatment for inflammation in his knee," Sinner's team said in a statement.
"The decision has been made to have the treatment now to give Jannik the necessary time to recover before beginning preparations for 2027. As a result, Jannik will be unable to compete again during the 2026 season."