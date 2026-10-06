Balochistan disappearances persist as families face pressure to stay silent

Reports of enforced disappearances continue to emerge from Balochistan, with three people reportedly missing from Kharan, Kech and Mastung, while another man has returned home in Quetta, highlighting renewed concerns over the region’s human rights situation, as reported by The Balochistan Post. According to The Balochistan Post, Abdul Malik, 37, son of Haji Noor Ahmed and a resident of Kharan, was allegedly taken into custody by the Frontier Corps (FC) at around 2 am on October 2. His family has reportedly been unable to establish his whereabouts since then.

In Kech district, 27-year-old Asad Baloch, son of Kauda Dil Murad and a resident of Shapuk, was allegedly taken from his home in Absar, Turbat, during the night of August 18. The alleged abduction was attributed by local sources to an armed group described as a state-backed “death squad”. Another case concerns 18-year-old Mumtaz Baloch, son of Sultan Muhammad and a resident of Mastung. He was reportedly taken from Mastung on June 5. Sources alleged that the Frontier Corps and Military Intelligence (MI) were involved in his disappearance, although the allegations have not been independently verified.

Malik Ali Nawaz Baloch, son of Ghulam Jan and a resident of Sariab, Quetta, returned to his family on October 3. He had allegedly disappeared a day earlier, on October 2. The latest cases have once again drawn attention to the long-running problem of enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Families and rights organisations have repeatedly accused Pakistani security and intelligence agencies of detaining people without due process and keeping them incommunicado, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee’s (BYC) Human Rights Department documented 507 alleged enforced disappearances during the first six months of 2026. Quetta and Kech reportedly recorded the highest number of cases, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)