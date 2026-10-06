Russian drone attack on cargo vessel in Black Sea kills one, wounds seven

A ​Russian attack ​on a ‌Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ​vessel in the Black Sea on Tuesday ‌killed one person, wounded seven and caused a fire aboard the ship, the governor of ‌Ukraine's Odesa region said. The governor, Oleh ‌Kiper, said a fire had broken out in the superstructure of the ship. He ⁠posted ​a photograph ⁠on the Telegram app of what appeared to ⁠be debris and dark fluid splattered on ​the ship's deck.

His statement comes after ⁠Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said two ships were ⁠struck ​in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria. One of ⁠the ships, flying under the flag of ⁠Togo, ⁠sank and a search was ongoing for its crew, he said.