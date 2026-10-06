Russian drone attack on cargo vessel in Black Sea kills one, wounds seven
A Russian attack on a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo vessel in the Black Sea on Tuesday killed one person, wounded seven and caused a fire aboard the ship, the governor of Ukraine's Odesa region said. The governor, Oleh Kiper, said a fire had broken out in the superstructure of the ship. He posted a photograph on the Telegram app of what appeared to be debris and dark fluid splattered on the ship's deck.
His statement comes after Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said two ships were struck in the Black Sea off the coast of Bulgaria. One of the ships, flying under the flag of Togo, sank and a search was ongoing for its crew, he said.