EU Oil Co-ordination Group to meet Wednesday morning
The European Union's oil co-ordination group will meet on Wednesday morning at 8 am local time (0600GMT) to set up the bloc's position, said a European Commission spokesperson.
The European Union's oil co-ordination group will meet on Wednesday morning at 8 am local time (0600GMT) to set up the bloc's position, said a European Commission spokesperson.
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