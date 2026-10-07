Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 05:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 05:06 IST
Rubio tells Russia to share more information about plague death

Russia should ​share more information about ‌the death ​of a plague laboratory worker who died last week, US Secretary of State Marco ‌Rubio said on Tuesday, in an incident Washington was watching "very closely".

A laboratory worker at Siberia's plague research institute fell ill and died in ‌undisclosed circumstances on Friday, prompting authorities to quarantine dozens of ‌people and sparking public health fears on social media. Russian authorities have said the situation is under control.

"I think it's incumbent upon Russia to obviously share ⁠more information with ​the world," ⁠Rubio told reporters in Iceland. "We're watching it very closely, hour by hour." Rubio said ⁠the US has measures available to help Russia if the situation turns ​out to be more serious than has so far ⁠been acknowledged, but needed to know more before it could step in.

President Donald ⁠Trump ​told reporters on Tuesday he had a call scheduled very soon with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. When asked what intelligence ⁠agencies were saying about the situation in Russia, Trump replied: "So far we ⁠are in ⁠very deep discussions, we'll be able to report about it probably tomorrow."

TRENDING

1
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
2
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
3
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global
4
Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026