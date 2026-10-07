Tennis-De Minaur heads to Shanghai for scans after Beijing retirement

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 07:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 07:55 IST
Tennis-De Minaur heads to Shanghai for scans after Beijing retirement

World number nine Alex de Minaur said he ​intends to head to Shanghai for scans ​after suffering an adductor injury ‌that ​forced him to retire from the China Open final in Beijing on Tuesday. The 27-year-old Australian was engaged in a tight battle ‌with Novak Djokovic when he suffered the injury and retired while trailing 7-6(3) 0-1 in the second set, handing the Serbian great a seventh title in the Chinese capital.

"I was feeling quite ‌good, then I felt something midway through the end of the first set. Yeah, it ‌gradually got a little worse," De Minaur told reporters. "Felt something in the adductor. I don't know what it is yet. I've got to get some more scans. My plan is to go to Shanghai and get ⁠scans."

In 2024, ​De Minaur was forced ⁠to withdraw from a Wimbledon quarter-final against Djokovic because of a hip injury and missed the singles tournament ⁠at the Paris Olympics before returning at the US Open some seven weeks later. De Minaur was scheduled ​to play next this season at the Shanghai Masters, where he reached the quarter-finals last ⁠year and which kicks off on Wednesday.

If he is able to play, the Australian number one still has ⁠a ​chance of making the eight-strong field for the ATP Finals, especially after a slot opened up when Jannik Sinner announced on Tuesday he would play no more tennis this ⁠year. De Minaur, who reached the semi-finals of the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin last year, said ⁠he had been pleased ⁠with his form in Beijing.

"Everything except for the end was really positive," he added. "There was a lot of good tennis. I played some ‌great stuff. ‌Felt amazing on the court."

TRENDING

1
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
2
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
3
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global
4
Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Australia's ABC rejects AI copyright carveout, believes already been scraped

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026