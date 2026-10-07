Soccer-World Cup winner Pedro calls time on 20-year career

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 17:40 IST
Soccer-World Cup winner Pedro calls time on 20-year career

Former Spain forward Pedro Rodriguez announced ​his retirement on Wednesday at ​the age of 39, bringing ‌the ​curtain down on a glittering 20-year career that yielded 25 major trophies. Pedro, who became a free agent ‌after leaving Lazio when his contract expired in July, was a key member of Spain's 2010 World Cup-winning squad and started in the final as they ‌beat the Netherlands. He also helped Spain win Euro 2012.

"I feel ‌it is time. The time to take a step forward and begin a new chapter in my life," Pedro said in a statement on social media. "I leave proud of having ⁠lived ​my dream and ⁠of all the people who stood by my side to make it a reality. Thank ⁠you, football, for making me so happy."

Pedro broke into Barcelona's first team in 2008 ​and flourished under Pep Guardiola, winning 20 major trophies with the Catalan ⁠club. The Tenerife-born forward scored in Barcelona's 3-1 victory over Manchester United in the 2011 Champions ⁠League ​final before joining Chelsea in 2015.

He won the Premier League title in his second season at Stamford Bridge and later spent a season ⁠at AS Roma before crossing the city to join Lazio, where he spent ⁠the final ⁠five years of his career. Pedro made 794 appearances at club level, scoring 197 goals, while he netted 17 times ‌in 65 ‌appearances for Spain.

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