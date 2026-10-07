Belarus cut motor fuel supplies to Russia in September, sources say

Belarus reduced gasoline and diesel rail ​shipments to Russia in September ​ahead of planned maintenance at ‌one ​of its refineries. However, fuel supplies remained above monthly averages recorded since the start of the year, ‌according to two industry sources and Reuters calculations.

Belarus supplies fuel to Russia from its two refineries, which process Russian oil and have a combined capacity ‌of 24 million metric tons per year, or 480,000 barrels per day.