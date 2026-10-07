Soccer-Silva, 40, comes out of retirement to join Hong Kong's Sha Tin  

Former Spain midfielder David ​Silva, who spent ​10 years at ‌Manchester City, ​has returned to professional soccer at age 40, joining Hong ‌Kong Premier League club Sha Tin on Wednesday. Silva, who won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships ‌with Spain and four Premier League titles with ‌City, retired in 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear during pre-season training at Real Sociedad.

"I’m so excited to ⁠go ​to Hong ⁠Kong and enjoy the local culture, the food in Sha Tin ⁠and, of course, football in Hong Kong," Silva said ​in an Instagram video. Promoted Sha Tin are eighth ⁠in the league after four matches, and will continue their ⁠campaign ​against Hong Kong Football Club on October 18.

"David Silva will be in Hong Kong soon to ⁠settle in, link up with squad training, and build ⁠up to ⁠peak match fitness before making his pitch debut," Sha Tin said.