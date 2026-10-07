Soccer-Silva, 40, comes out of retirement to join Hong Kong's Sha Tin  

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 19:02 IST
Soccer-Silva, 40, comes out of retirement to join Hong Kong's Sha Tin  

Former Spain midfielder David ​Silva, who spent ​10 years at ‌Manchester City, ​has returned to professional soccer at age 40, joining Hong ‌Kong Premier League club Sha Tin on Wednesday. Silva, who won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships ‌with Spain and four Premier League titles with ‌City, retired in 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear during pre-season training at Real Sociedad.

"I’m so excited to ⁠go ​to Hong ⁠Kong and enjoy the local culture, the food in Sha Tin ⁠and, of course, football in Hong Kong," Silva said ​in an Instagram video. Promoted Sha Tin are eighth ⁠in the league after four matches, and will continue their ⁠campaign ​against Hong Kong Football Club on October 18.

"David Silva will be in Hong Kong soon to ⁠settle in, link up with squad training, and build ⁠up to ⁠peak match fitness before making his pitch debut," Sha Tin said.

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
3
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
4
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026