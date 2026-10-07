Soccer-Silva, 40, comes out of retirement to join Hong Kong's Sha Tin
Former Spain midfielder David Silva, who spent 10 years at Manchester City, has returned to professional soccer at age 40, joining Hong Kong Premier League club Sha Tin on Wednesday. Silva, who won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain and four Premier League titles with City, retired in 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear during pre-season training at Real Sociedad.
"I’m so excited to go to Hong Kong and enjoy the local culture, the food in Sha Tin and, of course, football in Hong Kong," Silva said in an Instagram video. Promoted Sha Tin are eighth in the league after four matches, and will continue their campaign against Hong Kong Football Club on October 18.
"David Silva will be in Hong Kong soon to settle in, link up with squad training, and build up to peak match fitness before making his pitch debut," Sha Tin said.