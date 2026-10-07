Some G20 trade ministers sign US-led statement denouncing excess factory capacity
Trade ministers from a dozen G20 countries along with the European Union and Poland signed onto a US-led statement calling for action to eliminate structural excess factory capacity and the "non-market" policies that encourage overproduction, the US Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday.
The joint statement from the market-oriented economies was agreed by senior officials on the sidelines of an OECD Trade Committee meeting. A US-led meeting of Group of 20 trade ministers in Milwaukee last week failed to reach consensus on the topic of excess industrial capacity.