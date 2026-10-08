​US President Donald ‌Trump, asked ​by a reporter on Wednesday about mortgage rates, said ‌the Federal Reserve Board "would like to see the country do badly".

The 30-year mortgage rate last week ‌hit its highest point in almost three years. Trump ‌called Fed chairman Kevin Warsh "great" but added the rest of the board "would like to see the country ⁠do ​badly, in ⁠my opinion, because I think interest rates should come ⁠down."

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in the Oval ​Office with Trump, said inflation was high because ⁠of the energy shock". "So once we get on ⁠the ​other side of this Iran conflict, (the) energy market is going to be well ⁠supplied, and we will move down towards the Fed's ⁠target ⁠and mortgage rates and the 10-year will come back down," Bessent added.