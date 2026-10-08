US FCC to vote to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics

​The Federal ​Communications Commission ‌said on ​Wednesday it will vote on ‌October 29 to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices ‌such as smartphones, cameras and ‌computers for use in the US, widening a previous action targeting ⁠Beijing. The ​FCC ⁠said it will prohibit test labs ⁠and certification bodies in countries ​including China that deny reciprocal treatment ⁠to US-based test labs.

FCC Chair ⁠Brendan ​Carr said in 2025, 82% of electronics were tested ⁠in China, which does not ⁠have ⁠an agreement with the US.