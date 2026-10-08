US FCC to vote to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics
The Federal Communications Commission said on Wednesday it will vote on October 29 to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices such as smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the US, widening a previous action targeting Beijing. The FCC said it will prohibit test labs and certification bodies in countries including China that deny reciprocal treatment to US-based test labs.
FCC Chair Brendan Carr said in 2025, 82% of electronics were tested in China, which does not have an agreement with the US.