US FCC to vote to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 00:28 IST
US FCC to vote to ban Chinese labs from testing US electronics

​The Federal ​Communications Commission ‌said on ​Wednesday it will vote on ‌October 29 to bar all Chinese labs from testing electronic devices ‌such as smartphones, cameras and ‌computers for use in the US, widening a previous action targeting ⁠Beijing. The ​FCC ⁠said it will prohibit test labs ⁠and certification bodies in countries ​including China that deny reciprocal treatment ⁠to US-based test labs.

FCC Chair ⁠Brendan ​Carr said in 2025, 82% of electronics were tested ⁠in China, which does not ⁠have ⁠an agreement with the US.

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