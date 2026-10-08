US designates Fijian resident over corruption tied to China-based actors
The US State Department said on Wednesday it had designated a Fijian resident for involvement in "significant corruption" on behalf of China-based actors.
The US State Department said on Wednesday it had designated a Fijian resident for involvement in "significant corruption" on behalf of China-based actors.
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