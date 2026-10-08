Trump to appear at White House science event on Thursday

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 01:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 01:57 IST
Trump to appear at White House science event on Thursday

US ​President Donald Trump will speak at a White House event on scientific discovery on Thursday, ‌according to a social media post from his tech adviser Michael Kratsios. The event will highlight the Trump administration's plan to overhaul how federal scientific ‌research funding is managed and distributed, according to an invitation seen ‌by Reuters. Kratsios first released the plan in July. Energy Secretary Chris Wright and NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman will also speak at the event, according to the ⁠invitation and ​a post ⁠from Kratsios on the social media platform X.

Trump will separately award the National Medal ⁠of Science on Thursday to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Google co-founder Sergey Brin, ​Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD CEO Lisa Su, a White ⁠House official said in a statement. The National Medal of Science is the nation's ⁠highest ​honor for scientists and engineers, according to the US National Science Foundation's website. Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella ⁠will receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the White House ⁠official said. ⁠That is the nation’s highest honor for technological achievement, according to the US Patent and Trademark Office's website.

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