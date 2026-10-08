Venezuela's Maduro to face new US charges over alleged torture of Americans, official says

Ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are expected to ‌face new criminal charges in the US over the alleged torture of Americans held in the South American country, a US official said on Wednesday. The new ‌charges could come as soon as Thursday, according to the official, who ‌was briefed on the investigation.

Maduro and Flores were captured by the US military from their homes in Caracas on January 3 and brought to New York to face drug ⁠trafficking ​charges. They have ⁠pleaded not guilty. A spokesperson for the Manhattan US Attorney's office, which brought the charges, ⁠declined to comment.

Lawyers for Maduro and Flores did not immediately respond to requests for ​comment. The possibility of new charges was first reported by CNN on Wednesday.

Details ⁠of the new charges, including the identities of the alleged torture victims, were not immediately ⁠available. Maduro's ​13 years in power in oil-rich Venezuela were marked by tensions with the United States. Washington said that several of its citizens were ⁠wrongfully detained in the South American country during his tenure.

Venezuela has been led ⁠since Maduro's ⁠capture by his former vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who has increased cooperation with the Trump administration.