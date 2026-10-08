Bezos says Blue Origin likely to pursue IPO in coming years

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 05:54 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 05:54 IST
Bezos says Blue Origin likely to pursue IPO in coming years

Blue Origin is likely to pursue ​an initial public offering in the ​coming years, billionaire founder Jeff ‌Bezos said ​on Wednesday, after the space company raised $10 billion from outside investors for the first time in ‌a funding round. "I think, someday, Blue Origin will have an IPO... It would be several years from now. But it probably makes sense for Blue Origin to be ‌a public company at some point," Bezos said on FOX News Channel's "Special Report ‌with Bret Baier".

The remarks are Bezos' clearest indication yet that Blue Origin could seek a stock market listing. An eventual IPO would offer investors exposure to a major space company ⁠amid ​renewed interest in the ⁠sector, though rival SpaceX, which listed in June, remains the dominant player. Bezos, who also founded Amazon.com, ⁠said he has personally invested $28 billion in Blue Origin since establishing the company in 2000.

The ​Wall Street Journal reported in September that Blue Origin's recent funding round ⁠valued it at $140 billion. Founded about 18 months before Elon Musk's SpaceX, Blue Origin has largely ⁠relied ​on Bezos for funding while securing multibillion-dollar NASA and US Space Force contracts, including for work on the Artemis lunar program.

Blue Origin aims to ⁠resume New Glenn launches this year after a launch-pad explosion during a static-fire test ⁠in May delayed its ⁠efforts to compete with SpaceX in the commercial launch market. "December of this year, we're going to fly that vehicle again," ‌Bezos said.

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