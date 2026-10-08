Deeper cooperation with Taiwan strengthens Indo-Pacific stability, democratic resilience : Ex-President Tsai Ing-wen

Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday (local time) that deeper international cooperation with Taiwan would strengthen not only Taiwan's security but also stability in the Indo-Pacific and the resilience of democracies, Focus Taiwan reported. Speaking at Stanford DEFCON 2026, an annual conference at Stanford University focused on technology and national security, Tsai said technology and economic resilience are increasingly linked to national security, according to a statement released by her office.

In a speech titled "Building Security Together: Taiwan's Role in Global Stability", Tsai said maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific, where military power, technology and economic security intersect, is one of the major challenges facing the world. She noted that Chinese military aircraft and ships, along with coast guard vessels, operate regularly around Taiwan, while cyberattacks, cognitive warfare, information manipulation and economic coercion have become almost daily occurrences, Focus Taiwan reported.

Tsai said Taiwan needs to do more than prepare for a major military contingency amid sustained pressure while continuing to strengthen its ability to defend itself and preserve its freedom. "The Taiwan Strait is one of the world's most important trade and energy routes, and Taiwan is deeply integrated into global technology and manufacturing networks," she said. "A serious disruption would be felt throughout the Indo-Pacific and beyond."

Tsai said international coverage often portrays Taiwan as a security challenge requiring support from other countries, but "that is only a part of the picture." She said Taiwan is among a small number of democracies capable of adding manufacturing capacity to global challenges rather than simply consuming it, citing the role of its semiconductor industry in global technology supply chains.

Noting that the US accounts for about three-quarters of the world's artificial intelligence computing capacity, Tsai said Taiwanese companies manufacture nearly all of the advanced accelerators used in those systems and around 90 per cent of the AI servers built around them. "The AI economy, therefore, depends heavily on what Taiwan builds, and our contribution extends well beyond semiconductors," she said.

Tsai also highlighted Taiwan's role in the satellite industry, saying Taiwanese companies are major producers of radio-frequency chips and circuit boards used in communications and satellite systems. These capabilities are increasingly relevant to security as the distinction between civilian and defence technologies becomes less distinct, she added.

Tsai said Taiwan's position at the centre of the first island chain, combined with its democratic system, technological capabilities and industrial strength, gives it a difficult-to-replace role. "A secure and resilient Taiwan contributes to a more stable Indo-Pacific, while its technological and industrial strengths reinforce trusted supply chains and reduce vulnerabilities far beyond the region," she said.

"Deeper cooperation with Taiwan, therefore, strengthens not only Taiwan's own security but also the stability of the Indo-Pacific and the resilience of the wider democratic community," Tsai added. Tsai arrived in San Francisco on Monday (local time) for a week-long visit, her first to the US since completing her two four-year terms as president in May 2024, Focus Taiwan reported. (ANI)