​Alleged ‌drug lord Fausto Isidro ​Meza Flores, known ‌as “El Chapo Isidro,” will be tried in Mexico, the nation's ‌attorney general said ‌on Monday. Earlier in the day, Mexico's security minister ⁠had ​said ⁠the US requested his extradition.

When asked ⁠by journalists at a ​press conference whether El Chapo Isidro ⁠would be extradited, Attorney ⁠General ​Ernestina Godoy repeatedly said, "We are going to ⁠put him on trial ⁠in ⁠this country."