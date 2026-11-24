Alleged drug lord 'El Chapo Isidro' to be tried in Mexico, official says
Alleged drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” will be tried in Mexico, the nation's attorney general said on Monday. Earlier in the day, Mexico's security minister had said the US requested his extradition.
When asked by journalists at a press conference whether El Chapo Isidro would be extradited, Attorney General Ernestina Godoy repeatedly said, "We are going to put him on trial in this country."