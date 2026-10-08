UK PM Burnham says open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

​British Prime ​Minister Andy Burnham ‌said the ​UK was open to Germany joining ‌the GCAP programme, a partnership between Britain, Italy and Japan to build a new ‌fighter jet, after he met Chancellor ‌Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Thursday.

"I've indicated to the Chancellor ... our openness to Germany joining ⁠GCAP," ​Burnham ⁠told a press conference. "That is something that ⁠we seek to progress in the ​coming period, working with our other partners, ⁠Italy and Japan."

There has been mounting ⁠speculation ​that the founding countries of the Global Combat Air Programme could ⁠open the door to Germany after a ⁠rival ⁠Franco-German fighter programme collapsed in June.