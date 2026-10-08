US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as oil jump, high yields fuel inflation concerns

​US stocks were on track for a lower open on Thursday as oil prices surged and Treasury yields hovered near multi-year highs, stoking inflation worries ahead of an earnings season that will test whether corporate profits can sustain the momentum. Brent crude futures ‌jumped 4.9% to more than $105 a barrel on persistent worries about supply from the Middle East after increasing attacks on shipping in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

The bond market selloff showed no sign of abating as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond stood at 5.32%, close to its highest mark since 2002. Risk assets around the ‌world took a hit on Thursday. Megacap growth stocks were broadly lower, with Amazon.com, Tesla and Nvidia down between 0.4% and 1%.

Chip-related companies also eased, with Marvell ‌Technology , AMD and Intel losing about 2% apiece. Forecasts of a record quarterly profit from memory-chip giant Samsung Electronics failed to lift sentiment and its shares ended closed in South Korea. Rival Micron Technology dropped 1.3%.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Broadcom is lining up $50 billion of financing for OpenAI, with Oracle also seeking an unspecified sum, spurring fears that massive debt issuance by technology companies could intensify ⁠the competition ​for capital. Broadcom and Oracle were trading lower ⁠amid wider weakness in tech stocks.

A rebound in Treasury yields and oil prices knocked the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq from record highs a day earlier, while the Dow snapped a four-day winning streak. "We've got ⁠dueling headwinds with energy prices and Treasury yields and light on the economic data front, kind of a wait and see on earnings which really kick off in earnest next week," said ​Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth.

At 08:33 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis fell 372 points, or 0.72%, S&P 500 E-minis shed 32.5 ⁠points, or 0.41%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis lost 212.5 points, or 0.68%. Big banks including JPMorgan Chase are due to report results next week. Optimism around strong earnings has buoyed US stocks lately despite shaky geopolitical developments ⁠and concerns ​about rising interest rates.

The technology and energy sectors are expected to report the biggest quarterly earnings growth, while the broader S&P 500 is expected to post a 30.6% increase in quarterly earnings, according to data compiled by LSEG. US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller hinted at a possible pause at the central bank's upcoming meeting. Additional rate ⁠hikes would likely be needed to lower inflation to the Fed's 2% target, but there was "flexibility" about the pace of increases, he said earlier in the day.

Traders ⁠widely expect the Fed to hold rates ⁠steady at its October meeting, but a December hike remains on the cards, according to CME FedWatch. In early movers, Wolfspeed soared 16.7% after the chipmaker received a $1.5 billion conditional loan commitment from the US Department of Defense.

PepsiCo cut its annual core profit forecast ‌and said it would pursue ‌additional spending cuts. Its shares rose 1.5% in volatile trading.