UK PM Burnham says he is open to Germany joining GCAP fighter programme

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the UK was open to Germany joining the GCAP programme, a ‌partnership between Britain, Italy and Japan to build a new fighter jet, after he met Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Thursday.

"I've indicated to the Chancellor ... our openness to Germany joining GCAP," Burnham told a press conference. "That is ‌something that we seek to progress in the coming period, working with our other partners, Italy and ‌Japan."

There has been mounting speculation that the founding countries of the Global Combat Air Programme could open the door to Germany after a rival Franco-German fighter programme collapsed in June. PROGRAMME SET UP TO ALLOW FOR NEW PARTNERS

GCAP has been set up to allow ⁠differing levels ​of involvement and it expanded ⁠for the first time in July, when Canada signed up as an observer, which could pave the way for deeper engagement in ⁠future. Saudi Arabia has long been touted as another country interested in joining. Germany is viewed by some defence experts as ​a suitable partner given its growing military budget and the fact that it already works on the ⁠Eurofighter Typhoon with the UK and Italy.

From Britain's point of view, adding another country at a time when its military budget is ⁠under ​strain would help share the cost burden, but Japan may need convincing. Italy has also said in the past it would be open to new countries joining to help share the cost. It is particularly ⁠focused on the 2035 target for GCAP to be flying given the security threat from China and as ⁠it is due to start ⁠retiring its F-2 fighters in the middle of the next decade.

Some executives have warned that adding new partners could lead to delays. GCAP is being led by ‌BAE Systems, Leonardo and ‌Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.