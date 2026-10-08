Fans pay last respects to actor Nana Patekar in Goa before final rites 

The fans of Nana Patekar paid their last respects to the mortal remains of the actor at the GMC morgue in Bambolim. The actor passed away on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest.

ANI | Updated: 08-10-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 18:59 IST
Fans pay last respects to actor Nana Patekar in Goa before final rites 
Fans pay last respects to actor Nana Patekar in Goa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The fans of Nana Patekar paid their last respects to the mortal remains of the actor at the GMC morgue in Bambolim. The actor passed away on Thursday morning due to cardiac arrest. A sea of fans flocked to the GMC morgue to pay their last respects to the actor. The followers of the actor expressed their love by offering garlands and touching the feet of the actor's mortal remains.

After the public display of the actor's mortal remains for the fans to pay their last respects, the body of the actor has been transferred to an ambulance. The final rites are set to be held at the actor's native village in Pune. Veteran actor Nana Patekar's last rites will take place at his farmhouse residence, affectionately known as Nanachi Wadi, located in Donje village near Khadakwasla, Pune.

Earlier, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar announced that Nana Patekar would be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. In a post on X, Ashish Shelar wrote, "Considering the unparalleled contribution of actor Nana Patekar to Marathi plays as well as Marathi and Hindi cinema, we have decided to conduct his last rites 'with full state honors'."

He also spoke to the media and expressed grief over the demise of Nana Patekar. "The departure of Nana Patekar ji is a profound loss for the world of art. Emerging from the lanes of Yeola, he carved out his identity in Marathi theatre, Marathi and Hindi cinema through the strength of his talent and perseverance. On his passing, heartfelt condolences from me, from the Government of Maharashtra, and from the Department of Cultural Affairs," he said.

Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am. Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film ‘Gaman’ and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including ‘Parinda’, ‘Prahar’, ‘Angaar’, ‘Krantiveer’, ‘Tiranga’, ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Ab Tak Chhappan’.

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of ‘Housefull 5’, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘O’Romeo’, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

He also had a cameo in ‘Subedar’, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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