USTR Greer says all EU countries agree that Chinese exports are a problem

U.S. ​Trade Representative Jamieson ​Greer said ‌on Thursday ​that all European Union countries agree that ‌more action is needed to curb excess factory capacity largely centered in Asia, ‌but China, Vietnam and some other countries ‌disagree. He told CNBC that a group of more than a dozen G20 countries and ⁠the ​EU ⁠that signed a joint statement on Wednesday ⁠will share information and cooperate on coordinated ​action.

"Now, what that looks like in ⁠practice has yet to be seen, but ⁠you've ​already seen the EU this week go to China to ⁠ask them to restrain their exports to ⁠the ⁠EU to deal with China shock 2.0," Greer said.