Spanish politicians trade blame after death of octogenarian at heart of housing protests

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 17:48 IST
Spanish politicians trade blame after death of octogenarian at heart of housing protests

‌Spanish ​politicians traded blame on Thursday after the death of an 87-year-old woman who was evicted from her Madrid home exacerbated heated debates over housing ahead of an early election next ‌month, as protests raged on across the country. Maricarmen Abascal, who died on Wednesday, had been hospitalised for severe anxiety and exhaustion since her dramatic eviction on September 23, though no cause of death has been announced.

News that she had died enraged protesters camped out on squares ‌in Spain's main cities, who chanted that she had been "murdered" by the greed of her landlords. "When everything is ‌private, we will be deprived of everything," said one placard on Madrid's Puerta del Sol square where mourners lit candles and left flowers honouring Maricarmen, as she has become known across Spain.

Protests over housing shortages and surging rents sparked by Maricarmen's eviction prompted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call a snap ⁠general election ​on November 29. Following her death, ⁠political leaders were quick to invoke Maricarmen in their attacks on opponents. Left-leaning parties criticised the conservatives who had shot down decrees with housing measures aiming ⁠to curb soaring rental prices, while right-wingers said the leftist central government had proven unable to tackle the crisis after eight years in power.

In the ​capital, Madrid, lawmakers accused each other of cynically exploiting Abascal's case. The conservative People's Party (PP), which has absolute majorities in ⁠the Madrid regional and local assemblies, refused to hold a minute of silence honouring Maricarmen, prompting hard-left deputies to stage one outside City Hall.

They also gave her ⁠a ​60-second standing ovation during a tense debate in the regional assembly, while PP lawmakers remained seated with folded arms. Madrid leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso of the PP blamed Sanchez, pointing out that the eviction had occurred under his government.

Opposition leader Manuela Bergerot ⁠of the leftist Mas Madrid party said Maricarmen had died because of "miserable people who put gain above a person's life ... those ⁠responsible will carry that with them ⁠for their remaining days." She added that the last thing Ayuso had done while Maricarmen was alive was "laugh at her" — a reference to when Ayuso quipped on September 28: "At what age do ‌I get to ‌stop paying my landlords? Let me know."

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