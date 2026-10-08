Syria calls for independent probe into sinking of ship in Black Sea

Syria called ​on the ​International Maritime Organization ‌and Bulgarian ​authorities on Thursday to conduct an independent ‌investigation into the sinking of a cargo ship in the Black Sea, whose ‌10 crew members including nine Syrians ‌were missing. The investigation should look into why search and rescue operations stopped before the ⁠fate ​of ⁠the missing crew was determined, said Mazen Aloush, ⁠director for international relations of the Syrian ​General Authority for Ports and ⁠Customs.

The ship, the Alfa Watan, was attacked ⁠early ​Tuesday in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone, Aloush said. It carried ⁠10 crew members, including nine Syrians and ⁠one ⁠Egyptian.