Soccer-Infantino promises further FIFA support for African football

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 18:46 IST
Soccer-Infantino promises further FIFA support for African football

FIFA President Gianni Infantino promised further resources for Africa as he addressed ​football association presidents at a conference in Cape ​Verde on Thursday, a rare public speech ‌since ​his bid to sell a stake in FIFA tournaments collapsed in July. Infantino had to shelve his plan, which included selling a stake in the World Cup, after a backlash ‌from mostly European and North American nations, many of which have withdrawn support for him at next year’s presidential elections.

All presidents of the Confederation of African Football's 54 associations were due to attend the conference, a first-of-its-kind strategy symposium for African football, ‌which provided a platform for Swiss-Italian Infantino to address more than a quarter of the voters ahead of next ‌year’s FIFA elections. He reminded the CAF presidents of the financial contribution FIFA has made to African football since he was elected in 2016.

"As FIFA president, I am proud to have contributed with you a little bit in this revolution (in African football) in the last 10 years," Infantino said. "With the FIFA ⁠Forward ​programme we have invested one billion ⁠dollars in 10 years in Africa, with 124 different projects and many other actions."

Without referring directly to the failed bid to sell a stake ⁠in FIFA tournaments, Infantino spoke of wanting an open dialogue on matters of disagreement. "When you go through a journey, sometimes concerns are raised," ​he said. "When they are raised, we have to address them. As far as we are concerned at FIFA, ⁠we address them always with the spirit of dialogue and with open arms, an open heart and an open mind. We can always be better and ⁠do ​better."

He reiterated his support for Africa and that FIFA would continue to invest in the continent. "Our commitment is to make sure that your football is going to continue to improve and grow, give you more opportunities. Ten countries at ⁠the (last) World Cup has been a success for the entire continent," he said.

"We need to continue together on this path, ⁠because it is up to ⁠you as CAF to tell us what you want. How we can make you stronger and better. "We will continue to look for the resources and the increases (in funding) that are ‌necessary to boost the ‌African game to the top of world football."

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