US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil jump, high yields fuel inflation concerns
US stocks opened lower on Thursday as oil prices surged and Treasury yields hovered near multi-year highs, stoking inflation worries ahead of an earnings season that will test whether corporate profits can sustain the momentum.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 178.5 points, or 0.35%, at the open to 51,001.38. The S&P 500 fell 28.9 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 7,772.87, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 135.05 points, or 0.49%, to 27,403.64 at the opening bell.