US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil jump, high yields fuel inflation concerns

US ​stocks ​opened lower ‌on Thursday ​as oil prices surged and ‌Treasury yields hovered near multi-year highs, stoking inflation worries ahead ‌of an earnings season that ‌will test whether corporate profits can sustain the momentum.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average fell 178.5 points, or 0.35%, ⁠at the open to ​51,001.38. The S&P 500 fell ⁠28.9 points, or 0.37%, at ⁠the ​open to 7,772.87, while the Nasdaq Composite fell ⁠135.05 points, or 0.49%, to ⁠27,403.64 ⁠at the opening bell.