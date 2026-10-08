London's ​High Court on Thursday ‌refused claimants permission to appeal against its July decision which ‌broadly found in favour ‌of some of the world's biggest carmakers over diesel ⁠emissions.

Judge ​Sara ⁠Cockerill, who earlier this year ⁠rejected most of the allegations ​that certain diesel vehicles ⁠were fitted with unlawful "defeat devices" ⁠that ​led to higher emissions, said the claimants would ⁠have to apply directly ⁠to ⁠the Court of Appeal.