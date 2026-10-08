UK counter-terror police investigating after two men arrested near air base

​British counter terrorism police are investigating after two Latvian ‌men were arrested near a Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire in the early ‌hours of Thursday, police said in a ‌statement.

The men were initially arrested on suspicion of trespass on a prohibited site and criminal damage, ⁠then ​re-arrested on suspicion ⁠of an offence the National Security Act 2023 - ⁠namely "entering a prohibited place for a purpose ​prejudicial to the UK". "We're very aware of ⁠the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, ⁠but ​at this stage there is nothing to suggest this incident is connected ⁠to the events at RAF Fairford last week," ⁠Helen ⁠Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement.