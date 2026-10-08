UK counter-terror police investigating after two men arrested near air base
British counter terrorism police are investigating after two Latvian men were arrested near a Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire in the early hours of Thursday, police said in a statement.
The men were initially arrested on suspicion of trespass on a prohibited site and criminal damage, then re-arrested on suspicion of an offence the National Security Act 2023 - namely "entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK". "We're very aware of the recent heightened interest and concern around military sites, but at this stage there is nothing to suggest this incident is connected to the events at RAF Fairford last week," Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said in a statement.